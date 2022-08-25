Reann Gasper – Realtor, Pastor and Now Abbotsford Council Candidate

Abbotsford – Reann Gasper announced her intent to run for Abbotsford City Council. The vote is October 15.

In her media statement: Reann’s campaign is grounded in her commitment to community. Should Abbotsford embrace change, Reann will focus on the following priorities:

1. Maintaining forward momentum with the 2022 Homelessness Action Plan and its efforts to serve all Abbotsford residents by focusing on the needs of those without housing or in threat of losing housing.

2. Caring for and honouring seniors by creating more long-term supportive housing and senior facilities within our community.

3.Committing to ensure women, particularly those at risk including single-parents, are supported with a more engaged set of community services.

Reann is a Licensed Real Estate Agent with the greater Vancouver Real Estate Board and holds a Diploma in Interior Design from Lasalle College. Additionally, she has studied and received a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry, a diploma in Worship and Creative Arts and a certificate in Pastoral Counselling.

Reann Gasper can be contacted through text/phone at 778-982-0160 or by email at reann.gasper@gmail.com.

Facebook info is here.