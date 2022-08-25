Ministry of Health and Doctors of BC Providing $118M in Stop Gap Funding to Address Doctors Shortage

Victoria – BC Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that the Ministry of Health and Doctors of BC are providing $118 million in funding to stabilize and protect primary care for patients, as we work with doctors on permanent, longer-term solutions to the challenges in primary care.

Jointly developed in partnership with Doctors of BC, the funding is part of an expansion of B.C.’s primary care strategy, which includes the development of a new compensation model that will be announced this fall. It will support clinics and family doctors to continue to maintain their practices and care for their patients now- and is part of our larger continuing work on B.C.’s primary care strategy.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon told FVN: I have heard from our community how important access to family doctors is, and have had the opportunity to hear directly from doctors who are dedicated to care for us here in #ChilliwackKent that help and support are needed. This funding focuses on the very issues shared with me by our family doctors.

For more details: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022HLTH0172-001282