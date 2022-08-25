Manjit Sohi in the Running for Abbotsford Mayor

Abbotsford – Manjit Sohi joins Ross Seimens in the running for Abbotsford Mayor, and to replace the outgoing Henry Braun on October 15.

From his media release:

He brings over 25 years of experience working in municipal government as a chief building inspector, commercial plans examiner, secondary suite coordinator and a manager for building permits and licences.

“Abbotsford residents are demanding real solutions for real problems that we face today and will be encountering in the near future,” he stated in his release. “We are not exempt or immune to global inflation, climate change or the housing crisis. Homelessness is becoming prevalent and I feel we’re not doing enough. We have a lack of community infrastructure, an unpleasant log jam at city hall, and no real or practical long-term plan for rapid transit. I urge residents and businesses to get in touch with me. I want to listen to your issues and concerns. I hope to bring my two decades of municipal experience to the mayor’s office and work with council as a true independent candidate. I look forward to connecting with residents as I roll out my platform in the coming weeks.”