Chilliwack’s 4-H Club To Close After Awards and Agassiz Fall Fair – Not Enough Support

Chilliwack – Jackie Smith has been the Chilliwack 4-H Community Club leader for the past four years and this was the sixth club in the area.

However, 4-H is going to disappear.

Smith told FVN:

Chilliwack 4-H Rabbit started back in 1999 with 6 members it’s been through a few leaders since starting with Mr. & Mrs. Soth 1999- 2010, Mrs. Longmuir & Mrs. Wiltshire 2011 – 2016 then myself Jackie 2017-2022 ending with 17 kids.

In September 2015 I met Mrs. Longmuir, I introduced myself and our daughter Julie as she wanted to join Rabbit club. Part way though our first year right before Chilliwack fair July 15th 2016 I was asked to be main leader as club was folding.

I jumped in 2 feet having zero experience, zero knowledge other than what I learned reading manuals, good thing 4-H motto is learn to do by doing.

Now late Aug 2022 We are closing our doors; with no leader in-sight. Our Awards night will be full of laughter and memories to last a life time. The last event planned for Chilliwack 4-H is the Agassiz Fall Fair.

Maybe in the next few years someone will be brave enough to follow my journey.

Don’t just dip in a toe jump in with both feet

You will learn to

Think a little more

Love a little more

Care a little more

Give back a little more

2022 Chilliwack Fair/FVN