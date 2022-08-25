Chilliwack Realtor Elliott Friesen in the Running for School Trustee

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Realtor Elliott Friesen is the latest candidate in the running for School Trustee. The vote is October 15.

He has publicly stated that says his decision to run for the Chilliwack School District Board of Education in this fall’s election is based on his strong conviction to support higher learning while protecting the most vulnerable.

Friesen wants to see an emphasis in financial literacy for Chilliwack students.

On his Facebook page he does note that he is anti-abortion.

FVN and chillTV have reched out for an interview.