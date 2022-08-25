Chilliwack Mall Demolition of Mid Section Now Underway

Chilliwack – Arnold Nicholas has been documenting the changes to the Chilliwack Mall and the de-malling process.

Safeway stays and so does Sportchek and Winners. Other businesses will go to newly built satellite shops already on the parking area.

In 2017 SmartCentres purchased the property and since then, it is public knowledge that the centre of the mall would be razed and the area will undergo a massive change.

There are plans for housing to replace what will be the “old” centre block of the mall.

Photos from Arnold Nicholas:

2022 Chilliwack Mall Demo Aug/Arnold Nicholas

