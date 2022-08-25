AbbyPD Investigating Home Invasion of Licensed Grow Ops

Abbotsford – Over the past five months, AbbyPD has responded to eight home invasions at licenced medical marijuana grow operations within the City of Abbotsford.

They occurred within urban and rural areas of the city, occurring within the early morning hours of 2 am to 5 am. The suspects arrive and depart utilizing two vehicles travelling in tandem together.Some of those vehicles have been confirmed as stolen vehicles.

Five to ten suspects emerge at the locations wearing dark clothing and masks in each of these incidents. During each home invasion, the suspect vehicles are parked roadside, usually down the street from the identified location. The suspects enter each location on foot, armed with weapons.

During the break-in’s the suspects target personal property, cash, and marijuana plants.In each of the incidents, the residence occupants were traumatized but not physically harmed.

AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over these investigations and is working to see if these incidents and others occurring within the Lower Mainland are connected.

AbbyPD is asking the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, specifically in rural areas where licenced grow operations may currently exist.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Information Line at 604-864-4850.

AbbyPD File 2022-19022