LIFE Recovery Association Fundraiser Gather + Graze – September 22

Abbotsford – LIFE Recovery Association is holding their upcoming fundraiser Gather + Graze. This event is taking place September 22, the last night of summer, at Bakerview Farm – an outdoor, tented venue with a fabulous view of Mt. Baker.

It will be a casual, affordable, and relaxed gathering and organizers have planned for great food, entertainment, and of course testimonies.

Tickets are available at www.liferecovery.ca/gather.

Early bird pricing of $50 is still available or a table of 8 is $400 if you’d like to bring a group of friends.

For over 20 years, more than 2000 women have experienced freedom from the power of addiction with support from LIFE Recovery. Sadly, substance abuse continues to devastate many and remains a leading cause of death in BC.

LIFE Recovery is committed to walking alongside women who are working to overcome addiction