Agassiz Community Thrift Store Tribute Bench to Honour the late Phyllis Stenson

Agassiz – When you go to the Agassiz Community Thrift Store, you will be a new tribute bench to honour the late Phyllis Stenson of Harrison.

Phyllis Stenson passed away on November 22, 2020. She is the person who shaped, nurtured and curated the Harrison Festival Society for 35 years.

From the Harrison Festival Society’s tribute:

Phyllis became Treasurer of the Festival organization in 1983, then Coordinator and Chair in 1985, and ultimately the organization’s Executive and Artistic Director. Under her leadership, the festival gained its status as a charity not for profit, and grew into a professionally run event, always maintaining a high standard of accessibility and culturally diverse, quality programming. She established the funding relationships that still allow the festival to present free shows on the waterfront and reasonably priced hall shows, and kept the festival running through some challenging fiscal times.

Phyllis received numerous other honours, including an honorary Doctorate from the University of the Fraser Valley in 2006 and a special award from Folk Alliance International called the “Spirit of Folk” award in 2016. She was chosen by the Canadian Association for Arts Presentation (CAPACOA) as “Presenter of the Year” in 1997 and 2010, and served on several Boards and committees, including as Chair of Board of the University of the Fraser Valley and President of CAPACOA from 2011-2013.

Memorial donations can be made to the Festival Society.