Abbotsford – Abbotsford Canucks Single Game Tickets for First Half of Regular Season Go On Sale Wednesday, August 31.

Tickets start at $24.50. Season ticket members and Flex Pack holders will receive an advance presale on Monday, August 29 with access to single game tickets for the full season.

Abbotsford Canucks Insiders will receive an advance presale to the first half of the season on Tuesday, August 30th. Fans can subscribe to become Insiders granting access to the exclusive presale by signing up HERE.

The Canucks are looking to build off a successful inaugural season and to operating without capacity restrictions for the ’22-’23 season. Fans will have the opportunity to see the stars of tomorrow with top prospects from the Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks playing in a fun, family atmosphere. The Abbotsford Centre has quickly established itself as one of the best atmospheres in the AHL providing great sightlines for all fans in attendance.

“We look forward to welcoming our fans back to the Abbotsford Centre,” said Abbotsford Canucks COO, Rob Mullowney. “This almost feels like our inaugural season 2.0, this time at full capacity”.

To celebrate the upcoming season, fans will be able to purchase a limited-edition Commemorative Package to each of the four marquee games: Home Opener (Oct. 28 vs San Diego Gulls), Diwali Night (Oct. 29 vs San Diego Gulls), Country Night (Nov. 12 vs Henderson Silver Knights), and Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 3 vs Laval Rocket). This $199 exclusive package includes a limited-edition gift per ticket, which will be made available for pickup on game day at the Abbotsford Centre.

Full Season, Half Season, Flex Packs and Weekend Passes are on sale now. Visit tickets.AbbotsfordCanucks.ca to get yours!

CLICK HERE to register to receive information on ticket releases.