UPDATE – IHIT Releases Victim’s Name in Case of Fatal Stabbing at a Mission McDonald’s

Mission – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was been deployed to Mission after a man was located with fatal injuries resulting from a stabbing.

Background: On August 22, 2022 at 3:36 p.m., Mission RCMP responded to a report of a man suffering from life threatening injuries resulting from a stabbing in the 7200 block of Park Street, Mission. Officers responded along with Mission Emergency Health Services (EHS) and Mission Fire Rescue Services who provided emergency first aid. Sadly, the victim died as a result of his injuries. IHIT took conduct of the investigation and continues to work closely in partnership with the Mission RCMP Detachment, BC Coroners Service, the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC).

Shortly after police received the call, Mission RCMP arrested a male in relation to the homicide. On August 23, 2022, two other men were arrested in relation to the homicide. At this time, no charges have been laid. A residence in Mission is currently being held, pending a search warrant.

IHIT is now releasing the name of the victim in an effort to advance their investigation. 26 year-old David Leggat was the victim of what appears to be an isolated incident.

IHIT/David Legget/Aug 2022

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video who attended the area of the 7200 block of Park Street between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. or anyone who has any information regarding the incident, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.