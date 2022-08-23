UFV Chilliwack Postpartum Survey – Mom’s Returning to Physical Activity

Fraser Valley – UFV Chilliwack is involved with MOM-Mi, Exploring the effectiveness of a 12-week movement intervention on heart rate variability and self-compassion among new mothers.

This study explores the benefits of a movement intervention on heart rate variability and self-compassion among women who are less than six months postpartum. This study is being conducted by Dr. Iris Lesser, Dr. Gillian Hatfield and Dr. Amanda Wurz, researchers in the School of Kinesiology at the University of the Fraser Valley, and Dr. Corliss Bean who is a researcher in the Department of Recreation and Leisure Studies at Brock University.

