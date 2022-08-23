Chilliwack Crews Working to Repair Watermain Break – Prest and McGuire

Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack Crews will be repairing a water main at the intersection of Prest and McGuire August 24-25 from 7 am to 3 pm.
Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect.
Please anticipate delays or use an alternate route.
Mission – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was been deployed to Mission after a man was located with fatal injuries resulting from a stabbing.
Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male featured in the attached surveillance photo following a suspicious occurrence last week. At
Vancouver – Collective bargaining will resume on Thursday, August 25 between the nine-union Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) and the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC)