Skip to content

Chilliwack Crews Working to Repair Watermain Break – Prest and McGuire

  1. Home
  2. Envrionment
  3. Chilliwack Crews Working to Repair Watermain Break – Prest and McGuire

Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack Crews will be repairing a water main at the intersection of Prest and McGuire August 24-25 from 7 am to 3 pm.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Please anticipate delays or use an alternate route.

Share This:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts