After Job Action Affects Provincial Liquor and Cannabis Distribution, BCGEU Accepts Government Offer to Return to the Bargaining Table

Burnaby – Late Monday evening, the Public Service Agency (PSA) invited the BCGEU’s Public Service Bargaining Committee back to the table to resume talks. The bargaining committee has accepted that invitation. Bargaining is expected to resume soon, but logistics are still being confirmed.



According to the union’s media release, this is a significant development, and it is the direct result of the pressure BCGEU members have applied, which includes the current job action and shows solidarity from BCGEU members and allies.

Wages and working conditions remain the major negotiation points.



In order to maintain that pressure, the union’s current job action will remain in effect until further notice. That includes an overtime ban and slowdowns in distribution at liquor and cannabis centres.



The parties have agreed to a media and member communications blackout so no further comment will be made.