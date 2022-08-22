Skip to content

UPDATE – Cultus Lake Fire Department Worked House Fire on Soowahlie Reserve – Renews Call for Volunteer Firefighters

Soowahlie /Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on the Soowahlie Reserve on Friday night (August 19). The home was completely gutted and fortunately, no one was hurt.

Cultus Lake Fire Department put out a thank you to the neighbouring Fire Hall, Chilliwack River Valley Volunteer Fire Department, for “assisting in extinguishing the situation swiftly.”

As this was done mainly by volunteers, if you are interested in joining the Cultus Lake Fire Department, send your resume along with the completed application form to reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/2014-VOLUNTEER…

2022 Cultus Lake Fire Department/Soowahlie Aug 2022/Facebook

