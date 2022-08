Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP had blocked off Nowell between Yale and Victoria around lunch time on Monday (August 22).

Witnesses telling FVN that police were investigating a “suspicious package”. The post office remains open.

RCMP telling FVN that the police tape should be down within a couple of hours.

By 130PM the area was re-opened.

Chwk RCMP and Fire Dept are on scene in the 46200 blk of Yale Rd after receiving a report of a suspicious package at Canada Post. Police have closed Nowell Street between Yale Rd and Victoria Ave. Hazardous material experts are being dispatched. pic.twitter.com/IRUt57lHTB — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) August 22, 2022