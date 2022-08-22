Kaethe Jones, Again In The Run for Chilliwack School Trustee – October 15 Vote – Stresses the Basics in Schools, Parent Involvement

Chilliwack – Kaethe Jones, pronounced (KAY-teh) is the latest candidate in the run for Chilliwack School Trustee in the October 15 Municipal Elections.

From her media release, she stresses the basics and parental involvement. For the moment, staying clear of SOGI 123 and the controversy over various readng material in school libraries.

NOTE: Jones finished just 33 votes outside of becoming a Trustee in 2018. The 2018 results are below.

Kaethe has always been passionate about education, loves learning and teaching children. She graduated from UBC receiving a B.Ed. with a major in Special Education and a minor in German. Kaethe has 2 baccalaureates from Simon Fraser University – one in Special Education specializing in Inclusive Learning Environments and the second one in Teaching and Learning in a Technology Environment (T-LITE).

Her educational work experience of 30 years gives her an excellent background knowledge of what is needed to help all students succeed for their future opportunities. She has been a Teacher on Call, Kindergarten teacher, taught grades 1-3, trained / taught as a learning assistance and special education teacher, an enrichment catalyst teacher and an ELL teacher. Kaethe has taught in isolated to semi-isolated communities in the Northwest Territories and NE British Columbia, private school, homeschooled and mostly taught in public schools (24+ years) in BC. Her work has included working with marginalized communities of society.

For 17 years Kaethe was a union staff rep for the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association. In addition she spent 2+ years as a member of the Chilliwack Teachers’ Executive as a Health & Safety rep and an AGM delegate to the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) conventions.

Kaethe supports the hard-working dedicated teachers in Chilliwack through ongoing professional development to learn the best instructional strategies to provide an excellent education for all students, including special needs and gifted students. She will promote policies which emphasize brain researched-based learning in reading, writing, spelling and math skills, particularly in the early years which are the foundation for a successful education for students. For example, brain research and imaging shows that cursive writing prepares the child’s brain for reading and enhances their writing fluency and composition. There are many other benefits as well.

Our children’s learning environment must be calm and without controversy. This allows our students to focus their minds on learning and expands their capacity to learn skills necessary to successfully reach their academic goals. School should be about teaching/ preparing our children well academically, socially and emotionally for their future.

Parents must be made aware of and included in all school decisions regarding their child’s person and education. Parents need to be kept informed of all clubs, classroom work, interviews conducted and/or counselling their child is participating in and receiving. There should be no secretive decisions made by the student or teacher/ counsellors. Students are still minors in their parents’ care.

It would be an honour to serve our students, parents / guardians and community to promote policies and healthy educational goals so all students can learn and succeed to the best of their capacity.

