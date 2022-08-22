Skip to content

Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Bike Auction August 25 to 28

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Bike Auction is August 25 to 28.

About The Auction

Restoring bikes so they can restore relationships for a safer community through Chilliwack Restorative Justice (CRJ) .

The funds raised will go towards resolving conflict in partnership with the RCMP, community, and schools in Chilliwack through restorative circles. We also educate students with restorative values with our Restorative School Response to prevent conflicts from taking pace that involve racism, bullying, theft, and physical/verbal conflict.

Go here for more details and to fill out a form (we’ll even pick the bike up for you!): https://www.restoringjustice.ca/bike-auction

Website information is here.

Bike Auction – 2022 Restorative Justice

