BC Transit – Fall Service Changes For Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Changes to BC Transit Schedules for the fall in the Fraser Valley:

CENTRAL FRASER VALLEY (Abbotsford and Mission)

BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Mission are informing transit users of a service change, effective September 4, 2022.

As part of this seasonal change, routes 22 East Townline, 24 Centre Loop and 26 Sandy Hill/Bourquin will be reintroduced.

Significant trip time changes have been made to the 31 Abbotsford/Mission, 32 West Heights, 33 Cedar Valley and 34 East Side to improve reliability and on-time performance.

To improve regional connections, minor trip time adjustments have been made to route 21 Aldergrove/Abbotsford. Other minor changes have been made to the trip times of route 5 Clearbrook/Bourquin, 6 Gladwin and 12 UFV/Bourquin.

Customers can check bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley for maps, schedules and fare information. Or check NextRide for up to the minute bus information.

CHILLIWACK

BC Transit, the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the City of Chilliwack are announcing a seasonal service change, effective September 4, 2022.

To help address concerns regarding trip flow and destination signage at Cottonwood Mall and Chilliwack Mall all applicable routes will service Cottonwood Mall first, then Chilliwack Mall second.

As part of the fall service change the summer shuttle, route 56 Cultus Lake, will be seasonally discontinued starting Tuesday, September 6. Sunday service on route 71 Agassiz-Harrison will also be seasonally discontinued, starting Tuesday September 6.

Customers can visit bctransit.com/chilliwack for full schedules, maps and fare information. Or for up to the minute updates, check with NextRide.