Expansion Kodiaks Get First Ever Franchise Win – At The Expense Of The Huskers

Prince George – Maybe it was an omen. The BCFC video feed from Prince George crashed and tweets were sent out that everyone subscribed, would get a refund.

By that time it was too late.

The Valley Huskers fell behind early in Prince George and the expansion Kodiaks wound up with their first very franchise win. They beat the Huskers 28-20.

The Huskers are 3-2. The Kodiaks are 1-3.

Ironically by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the video feed came back, to watch the Huskers try to mount a comeback.

The Valley Huskers head in to a bye week and then come back on September 3rd to play the Langley Rams in Langley in the Cascade Cup. The Huskers are into the part of the schedule where they don’t see home turf until October.

