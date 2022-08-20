Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Canoe Family Participated in the 20th Pulling Together Canoe Journey

Fraser Valley – This year, the first ever Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Canoe Family participated in the 20th edition of the Pulling Together Canoe Journey.

Together, with SAY Lands and the Sto:lo Spath Canoe Family of the Abbotsford Police, members of the Indigenous Policing Service, Chilliwack RCMP, and Urban Indigenous Policing formed the Bear Clan to embark on an eleven day journey in Secwépemc Territory.

The mission of the Pulling Together Canoe Journey is Recognizing the past by Pulling Together to enhance understanding between public service agencies and Aboriginal Peoples by canoeing the traditional highway, strengthening our future relations .

The group paddled two 24‘Clipper Canoes provided by the UFVRD Indigenous Policing Services. The Schéxwem (West Wind) and Syó:letsep hálp’ex (Wave Eater), named in a traditional ceremony in July 2021, were engineered to reflect the traditional Coast Salish designs.

Canoe Families made up of Indigenous youth, law enforcement and public service communities began their journey in Belvedere Park in Enderby with stops at Grindrad Park, Mara Lake, Pierre’s Point and Blind Bay on Shuswap Lake. The journey ended at Green Lake, a traditional summer gathering place for the Secwépemc People. The group witnessed and participated in cultural activities, protocols and ceremonies.

If you are an Indigenous youth, and would like to learn more about joining the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Canoe Family, please contact Constable Adison Hiemstra at Adison.Hiemstra@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.