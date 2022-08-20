Skip to content

UPDATE – RIMEX Chrome for Cancer Show & Shine – Saturday August 20 – All Proceeds to Benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (VIDEO)

Agassiz – The RIMEX Chrome for Cancer Show & Shine is Saturday August 20.

All Proceeds to benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Steve Ricardo with RIMEX explains in the interview with FVN’s Don Lehn;

Steve Ricardo RIMEX/Agassiz BC
RIMEX Chrome for Cancer Show & Shine – All Proceeds to Benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada/Agassiz BC/Aug 2022

The locations was at RIMEX Supply, 2995 Cameron Rd, Agassiz.

Show & Shine with classic cars and motorcycles.
– Admission: Adults: $5; kids 10 and under: Free
– Trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places
– BBQ hotdogs, chips, pop: $7.50
– 50/50 draw
– Raffle for prizes
– Music
– Bouncy Castle
– Live Band
– Fire truck display
– Purchase metal art made at RIMEX
– CASH ONLY please
Please call Laura to book car and bike space: 604.796.5502

