Chilliwack (with files from Bruce Claggett CKNW/Chilliwack Scanner) – Around 1 AM Saturday Morning (August 20) Chilliwack Fire Duty Chief, Engine 1, Engine 4, Engine 6, Ladder 4 all responded to an two alarm barn on fire on Sumas Prairie Road. and Sinclair Road.

The front of the chicken barn was fully involved. No people or animals involved.

Huge fire has engulfed a chicken farm on Sumas Prairie Road (near Keith Wilson) in #Chilliwack this morning. — Bruce Claggett (@BruceClaggett) August 20, 2022

More to come.