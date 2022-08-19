Wildfire BC and Water Bomber Working Fire Off Rockwell Bay/Harrison Lake

Harrison – Wildfire BC reported a new fire as of August 19 off Rockwell Bay on East Harrison Lake.

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department posted to their Facebook page –

Harrison Hot Springs Fire is aware of a wildfire on the east side of Harrison Lake on the forest service road. AFD crews along with the BC Wildfire Service responded to the reports at 03:30 Friday morning. The fire is estimated to be 300m x 300m in size, burning off the main service road on Slollicum Creek FSR. The fire is clearly visible from the lakefront in Harrison.

As a reminder: If you do spot a wildfire, call 1-800-663-555 or *5555 from a cell phone to report it.

The cause is unknown as of 8 AM Friday.

Wildfire BC has their interactive map here.

Ryan Kehler posted to the Facebook page — Harrison Hot Springs Bulletin Board

Fire visible northeast of Rockwell Bay and Greenpoint. 911 has been called, I was referred to the BC Forest Fire Service and they have started a report.

Kimee Tth posted a picture: