Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 18, 2022 -Interview: Teri Westerby & “Hailey Adler” of 2022 Chilliwack Pride Festival and Amber Mckay, President, Chilliwack Giants

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 18, 2022 -Interview: Teri Westerby & “Hailey Adler” of 2022 Chilliwack Pride Festival and Amber Mckay, President, Chilliwack Giants

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 18, 2022.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Tragedy in the waters of Cultus Lake
• Management change for Chilliwack’s Recreation Centre’s
AND….a big event weekend!:
• The Chilliwack Pride Festival!
• The Flight Fest
• Chilliwack Giants “Chilli Bowl”!

PLUS….
Interview: Teri Westerby & “Hailey Adler” of 2022 Chilliwack Pride Festival.
Interview: Amber Mckay, President, Chilliwack Giants

News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

Share This:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts