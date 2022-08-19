chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 18, 2022 -Interview: Teri Westerby & “Hailey Adler” of 2022 Chilliwack Pride Festival and Amber Mckay, President, Chilliwack Giants

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 18, 2022.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Tragedy in the waters of Cultus Lake

• Management change for Chilliwack’s Recreation Centre’s

AND….a big event weekend!:

• The Chilliwack Pride Festival!

• The Flight Fest

• Chilliwack Giants “Chilli Bowl”!

PLUS….

Interview: Teri Westerby & “Hailey Adler” of 2022 Chilliwack Pride Festival.

Interview: Amber Mckay, President, Chilliwack Giants

