2022 Chilliwack Pride Festival – By The Numbers – Sunday August 21 (MAPS)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Pride Festival returns to Central Community Park off Mill Street on Sunday August 21.

The Chilliwack Pride Festival is featuring over 45 vendors at the Pride Market this year, plus 27 additional awesome vendors at the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market.

There will be 8 local food trucks present from 10am to 4pm.

Shawarma Time

Stormys Food Truck

The Fuzzy Pickle

Ma Bakers

Stolo Bannock

Moon Struck Coffee

Ice Lab

Frankly Delicious Ice Cream Novelty

Starbucks Garrison will be on-site handing out free coffee while supplies last.

The Chilliwack Queer Cafe and Metis Association are teaming up to provide FREE water and snacks!

This on top of the amazing restaurants that will be open Downtown Chilliwack and in District 1881 during the festival:

Harvest Cafe

Flashback Brewing

Smoking Gun Coffee

Bricklayer Brewing

Bow & Stern Restaurant

Fieldhouse Brewing

Uptown Grill

Anitas Bakery

The Offy Bistro

2022 Chilliwack Pride/Facebook

