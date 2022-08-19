2022 Chilliwack Pride Festival – By The Numbers – Sunday August 21 (MAPS)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Pride Festival returns to Central Community Park off Mill Street on Sunday August 21.
The Chilliwack Pride Festival is featuring over 45 vendors at the Pride Market this year, plus 27 additional awesome vendors at the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market.
There will be 8 local food trucks present from 10am to 4pm.
Shawarma Time
Stormys Food Truck
The Fuzzy Pickle
Ma Bakers
Stolo Bannock
Moon Struck Coffee
Ice Lab
Frankly Delicious Ice Cream Novelty
Starbucks Garrison will be on-site handing out free coffee while supplies last.
The Chilliwack Queer Cafe and Metis Association are teaming up to provide FREE water and snacks!
This on top of the amazing restaurants that will be open Downtown Chilliwack and in District 1881 during the festival:
Harvest Cafe
Flashback Brewing
Smoking Gun Coffee
Bricklayer Brewing
Bow & Stern Restaurant
Fieldhouse Brewing
Uptown Grill
Anitas Bakery
The Offy Bistro