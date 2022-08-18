Surrey Named Host City – 2024 Men’s World Fastball Tournament

Surrey – The International Softball Congress (ISC) announced its selection of the host city for the 2024 Men’s World Fastball Tournament following a highly competitive international bidding process. The winning bid was awarded to the Canadian Amateur Sport Society to be hosted at Softball City in Surrey, British Columbia.



The 50+ team tournament will take place August 10 to 17, 2024 and is expected to draw 1000 athletes, coaches, trainers and fans to the eight-day event.



The Championship will be one of the largest sporting events hosted in the region.



Planning is now underway for the event, with the Organizing Committee beginning the important work of preparing a memorable event. Tickets are expected to go on sale in spring, 2023.

