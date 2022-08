Chilliwack – Join the City of Chilliwack at the Landing Sports Centre (45530 Spadina Avenue) on Saturday August 27 from 10 am – 12 pm for a Scooter “Road-eo”.

Learn the rules and responsibilities of safely operating a motorized wheelchair/scooter with some interactive activities.

It’s not only seniors that use scooters.

Learn more: http://ow.ly/iMVe50KnfNU