Zellers To Make A Small Size Pop Up Comeback – Inside Hudson’s Bay

Toronto (with files from Hudson’s Bay/Retail Insider) – They’re Baaaaack !

Arriving early 2023, the distinctly Canadian retailer Zellers will debut a new ecommerce site and leverage the nationwide network of prime brick-and-mortar Hudson’s Bay locations as it expands its footprint in major cities across the country.

Zellers as Canadians knew it ceased to exist in March of 2013 after the Hudson’s Bay Company sold most of the store leases to Target and shuttered a majority of the stores — the remaining two Zellers-branded stores shut in 2020.

Included in the new rollout will be physical Zellers stores within existing Hudson’s Bay department store locations in Canada, as well as a website that will include a marketplace component.

In the media statement from Hudson’s Bay, there were no indications of any brick and motor stores in Western Canada.

Further details of the Zellers experience will be shared soon, according to The Bay’s release.