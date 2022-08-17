Fraser Valley Conservancy Nature Stewardship School Event – Saturday August 27 – Learn to Avoid the Top 5 Mistakes Frequently Made When Caring for Nature

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Conservancy Nature Stewardship School Event is Saturday August 27 at the Abbotsford campus of UFV.

The topic: Learn to Avoid the Top 5 Mistakes Frequently Made When Caring for Nature.

This in-person workshop event will take place from 1:00 – 4:30 PM on Saturday, August 27th. Tickets for this Nature Stewardship School event are only $5.00. Please use the “Buy a Ticket” button below to be redirected to the FVC store where you can purchase your ticket.If you have any questions or concerns, please send an email

Have you ever worried that your stewardship activities may be doing more harm than good?

We polled environmental professionals across the Fraser Valley and our FVC staff to find the top five most common mistakes people make when they are trying to care for nature. This workshop focuses on identifying how these five “stewardship slipups” show up across a wide variety of common practices including:

installing boxes for birds, bats, or owls

managing streamside or pondside habitat

moving, relocating, or rescuing wildlife

finding information online

and many more!

This is your opportunity to identify stewardship slipups and learn what to do instead to become a champion for nature in the Fraser Valley.