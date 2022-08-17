Filming in Maple Ridge – My Big Fat Chinese Christmas – Shooting at the Chameleon on Friday August 19

Maple Ridge – Filming in Maple Ridge in Friday August 19 will be the indie shoot – My Big Fat Chinese Christmas, filming at the Chameleon.
Not to be confused with the 2002 movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding (lol)
From Creative BC:
|MY BIG FAT CHINESE CHRISTMAS
|Local Production Company: Hongbao Productions Inc.
|Director: Jennifer Liao
|Production Manager: Tina Pehme
|Production Coordinator: Kelsey Robichaud
|Location Manager: Nigel Williams
|Assistant Location Manager: Caroline Bickle
|BG Casting: La Hilts
|Schedule: 8/9/2022 – 8/25/2022
|Production Address: 12 East 3rd Avenue, Vancouver,, Canada, V5T 1C3
|Tel: (604)214-7484