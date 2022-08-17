Skip to content

Filming in Maple Ridge – My Big Fat Chinese Christmas – Shooting at the Chameleon on Friday August 19

Maple Ridge – Filming in Maple Ridge in Friday August 19 will be the indie shoot – My Big Fat Chinese Christmas, filming at the Chameleon.

Not to be confused with the 2002 movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding (lol)

From Creative BC:

MY BIG FAT CHINESE CHRISTMAS
Local Production Company: Hongbao Productions Inc.
Director: Jennifer Liao
Production Manager: Tina Pehme
Production Coordinator: Kelsey Robichaud
Location Manager: Nigel Williams
Assistant Location Manager: Caroline Bickle
BG Casting: La Hilts
Schedule: 8/9/2022 – 8/25/2022
Production Address: 12 East 3rd Avenue, Vancouver,, Canada, V5T 1C3
Tel: (604)214-7484

