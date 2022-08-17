Chilliwack’s Dicklands Farms Part of $1M in New Joint Provincial and Federal Funding to Boost Food Security

Chilliwack – Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter says that new funding for innovative agriculture projects will help local companies fight climate change and boost the province’s food security and food economy.

Ten new agritech projects will receive $1 million in new joint provincial and federal funding to develop locally-informed solutions to fight climate change, address labour shortages, increase profitability, and increase adoption of regenerative agriculture practices. This funding is through the Canada-British Columbia Agri-Innovation Program.

“Protecting the environment and enhancing food security are top of mind for British Columbians and our New Democrat government. That’s why we are making historic investments in agritech, including this grant going to Dicklands Farms here in Chilliwack that will help produce dairy products with lower emissions,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack.

Dicklands Farms in Chilliwack is receiving $165,000 in funding to design and assess the economic feasability of a low-emmisions dairy barn.

This investment recognizes the importance of food security for people in B.C. and particularly those working in the agricultural sector. It builds on our investments across B.C. in regional Food Hubs, and recent funding from the 2021 Flood Recovery Program for Food Security.

