45 year old Abbotsford Man Faces Impaired Driving Charges after Saturday Night Collision in Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – A 45 year old Abbotsford man is facing impaired driving related charges after a collision in Chilliwack on Saturday night (11:30 PM August 13).

Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver after witnesses observed a collision on Vedder Road near Wells Road. Investigation determined that a pickup truck struck two utility poles resulting in downed utility wires and significant damage to the vehicle.

Front line officers from the Chilliwack RCMP were on scene within minutes and secured the area. The driver, a 45 year old Abbotsford resident, is facing impaired driving related charges.