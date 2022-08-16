Valley Cooling Centre Info for This Week’s Mini Heat Wave

Fraser Valley – A Heat Warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley focusing on Wednesday and Thursday where daytime highs could reach 35C.

It is important residents stay cool, plan ahead and stay out of the sun as much as possible, particularly during the peak heat hours late afternoon and early evening.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, check regularly on family members and neighbors, particularly seniors and those who are housebound, for signs of heat-related illness, seek out an air-conditioned facility to get a break from the heat and never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Abbotsford:

Cooling Centers are part of the City’s Extreme Heat Response Plan and open throughout the summer as needed (check ahead before you go).

Cooling Centres are located at:

Additional Cooling Centres are opened as needed, or if extreme heat temperatures are predicted to last for five or more consecutive days. That doesn’t appear to be happening this week.

Chilliwack:

Slesse Room at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street), will be open from 8AM to 8PM.

The lobby of sheet three at the Sardis Sports Complex at 5725 Tyson Road will be open from 8AM to 8PM.

District of Kent: