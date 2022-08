Chilliwack – Chilliwack Jets Head Coach and General Manager Clayton Robinson is looking for hockey families.

Chilliwack Jets are looking for a few last billet families for our new recruits coming to town August 19th.

Billeting is a very rewarding experience and a good way to give back.

Billet families receive $600 a month and season tickets to the Jets games.

Email chilliwackjets@gmail.com for more information.

Jets website is here.