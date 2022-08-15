UPDATE – UNLV Basketball Power House Canadian Tour Includes UFV On Friday August 19 in Abbotsford

Las Vegas/Fraser Valley (UNLVRebels.com/UFV Cascades) – The UNLV men’s basketball program will get an early start to the 2022-23 season as the Runnin’ Rebels will play three exhibition games during a six-day foreign tour in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.



As part of the trip per NCAA rules, UNLV is allowed to have 10 days of practices, which start August 2.

UNLV is a perennial NCAA Basketball powerhouse.

UNLV’s game schedule during the trip:

Tues., Aug. 16 – 7 p.m. – at University of British Columbia

Wed., Aug. 17 – 7 p.m. – vs. University of Calgary (played at UBC)

Fri., Aug. 19 – 7 p.m. – at University of the Fraser Valley – UFV Athletic Centre Abbotsford

Get your tickets by going to https://ufv.perfectmind.com/25520/Store/Product, or by cash only at the gate.

$10 – 18 and Over

$5 – 17 and younger

Free – Under 4

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades are looking to start their preseason on the right foot as they welcome one of the top NCAA Division 1 basketball programs, the University of Las Vegas (UNLV) Runnin’ Rebels, to the UFV Athletic Centre on Friday, August 19 for a 7pm tip-off.



“It’s going to be a pretty amazing experience to play a team of that pedigree,” lauded UFV bench boss Joe Enevoldson . “This will be a good test for our program to compete against athletes and a program of that caliber.”



The Cascades are coming off a 2021-2022 season that saw them finish with an overall record of 9-10, before eventually falling to the University of Winnipeg Wesmen in the second round of the Canada West Tournament. Returnees Dylan Kinley , Dario Lopez , and Matthias Klim will help lead the charge when they face a UNLV Runnin’ Rebels squad that ended with an 18-14 record playing out of the Mountain West Conference last season.



1990 NCAA national champions, the Runnin’ Rebels bring a history of success with them into British Columbia, including the fourth best all-time NCAA Division 1 winning percentage (71.2%). UNLV has appeared at the NCAA Division 1 tournament 20 times since 1975, with their most recent entry in 2013. Many notable names have come through the program including Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon, Shawn Marion, Greg Anthony, Christian Wood, and Anthony Bennett.



“It’s a great measuring stick to where we want to get to. We really get to see what we are made of,” explained Enevoldson. “I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to play a program like this early in the year.”



Tickets are still available for the Friday matchup – $10 for adults, $5 for those 17 and younger, while children aged 4 and under are free.

UFV Basketball/2022