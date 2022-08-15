UPDATE – Drowning at Entrance Bay/Cultus Lake – Saturday Night August 13

Cultus Lake – AUGUST 15 UPDATE – FVN has learned that the downing victim was a 33 year old man from Calgary. BC Coroner continues their investigation.

RCMP released a statement on Monday August 15:

A 33 year old Calgary man has died after drowning in Cultus Lake.

Shortly before 6:00 pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022, Chilliwack RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service received reports of a man drowning in Cultus Lake near Entrance Bay. Witnesses reported that a 33 year old Calgary man had waded into the water with his friends when he entered deep water and became submerged. Emergency responders including members of Cultus Lake Fire and Rescue and Chilliwack Search and Rescue mobilized rescue efforts.

Tragically, the man was unable to swim and became submerged in deep water where he drowned, says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. Our thoughts and condolences go out to this man’s family and friends.

The man’s body was later recovered by emergency personnel. This matter remains under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

AUGUST 14 ORIGINAL STORY – Emergency crews and Search and Rescue were combing the area of Entrance Bay at Cultus Lake for a drowning victim.

FVN learned this happened around 6PM Saturday night (August 13).

The area is known for a deep drop off as you go into the lake.

Postings to the Facebook page Cultus Lake Residents have pointed that out a number of times. There are unconfirmed reports that is was a 30 year old male.

On Cultus Lake Community Association : Yesterday at Entrance Bay another life was taken due to drowning. On behalf on the community of Cultus Lake we wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual. In addition, our sincere appreciation to all the First Responders who attended the scene, RCMP, BC Paramedics, Search and Rescue and our local Fire Departments.