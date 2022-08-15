Telus Friendly Future Makers Awards For Youth 13-19 Who Make A Difference In Their Community

Vancouver – TELUS is celebrating youth across Canada by launching the Friendly Future Makers Awards, inviting Canadians to nominate the Friendly Future Maker in their life who is creating long-lasting change in their community.

You can nominate a Friendly Future Maker aged 13-19 at telus.com/YouthAwards.

Nominees will be entered to win one of six prize packs worth $7,000, which includes $5,000 for an RESP or to help fund their initiative, a $1,000 TELUS gift card, and a $1,000 donation to the registered charity of their choice.

This nationwide callout helps empower Canadian youth who are helping make the world a better place.

The Friendly Future Makers Awards are open for nominations until September 26, and winners will be announced online October 24.

To learn more about the Friendly Future Makers Awards and to nominate an inspiring youth giving back in your community, visit telus.com/YouthAwards.