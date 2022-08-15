PPC Leader Maxime Bernier To Make Stops in Chilliwack and Abbotsford on Tuesday August 16 – Addressing Agriculture Restrictions

Chilliwack — In a email to local media:

The Leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, will be making stops in British Columbia as part of his Summer Leader’s tour. Bernier will be hosting events in Sooke, Nanaimo, White Rock, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Armstrong, Summerland, and Kelowna.

“Over the last year, support for the PPC has skyrocketed! We received almost 1 million votes across the country in the last election, but this is only the beginning. Now we need to convert these voters into volunteers and donors to continue to grow the party, and I’m here to do just that!”

Bernier will denounce the Trudeau government’s planned new agricultural restrictions and warn Canadians of the dangerous consequences of these unnecessary and destructive globalist policies for Canada.

Despite most federal health restrictions being suspended by the Trudeau government, Bernier will continue to publicly address major political issues ignored by the current government or the ineffective opposition, such as digital identity, inflation, the continuation of the health emergency, the important C-11 censorship bill, globalization, etc.

Tuesday August 16th, 11:30am-1:30pm

Chilliwack Coast Hotel – Conference Room

45920 First Ave, Chilliwack

Tuesday August 16th, 5:30-7:30pm

Sandman Hotel & Suites Abbotsford

52720 Simon Ave, Abbotsford