BCGEU Begins Targeted Job Action – Nothing In Valley Planned For Monday August 15 – Liquor and Cannabis Stores Not Involved, Distribution Centres Focused

Burnaby – (Coast Salish Territories) – The BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) public service bargaining unit will begin targeted job action at select BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres at 3:30 pm today after issuing strike notice on Friday, August 12.

Retail liquor and cannabis stores will not be part of this phase of job action.

Key issues for BCGEU members covered by all agreements include:

Compensation that addresses the rising cost of living, as well as persistent recruitment and retention issues in critical sectors.

Working conditions that protect the physical, psychological, and mental health of workers.

Agreement language that respects workers, promotes equity, diversity, and inclusion; and supports the long-term sustainability of the B.C. public service.

On Monday August 15, Picket lines will go up at the following locations (Select BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres):

Delta Distribution Centre (DDC) – 7003 72nd Street, Delta, B.C.

Kamloops Distribution Centre (KDC) – 9881 Dallas Drive, Kamloops, B.C.

Richmond Distribution Centre (RDC) – 3389 No 6 Rd, Richmond, B.C.

Victoria Wholesale Customer Centre – 2291 Government Street, Victoria, B.C.

Members at the Wholesale Customer Centre and the Customer Care Centre (Cannabis division) in Burnaby will be included in the targeted job action but there will not be a picket line at that location.



