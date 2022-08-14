Skip to content

Drowning at Entrance Bay/Cultus Lake – Saturday Night August 13

Cultus Lake – Emergency crews and Search and Rescue were combing the area of Entrance Bay at Cultus Lake for a drowning victim.

FVN learned this happened around 6PM Saturday night (August 13).

The area is known for a deep drop off as you go into the lake.

Postings to the Facebook page Cultus Lake Residents have pointed that out a number of times. There are unconfirmed reports that is was a 30 year old male.

On Cultus Lake Community Association : Yesterday at Entrance Bay another life was taken due to drowning. On behalf on the community of Cultus Lake we wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual. In addition, our sincere appreciation to all the First Responders who attended the scene, RCMP, BC Paramedics, Search and Rescue and our local Fire Departments.

More info when it becomes available.

Cultus Lake Community Association/ Entrance Bay – Aug 2022

