NOTE FOR FRASER CANYON – TELUS Planned Outage from 10PM Saturday (August 13) to 6AM Sunday (August 14) -Affecting TV, Internet, Landline and Wireless Including 911 in Boston Bar, Fraser Acres, Yale and Spuzzum

Fraser Canyon – Fraser Valley Regional District has put out a notice of a 911 disruption as well as other Telus services.
This will affect Telus service in Boston Bar, Fraser Acres, Yale and Spuzzum.
Fraser Canyon – Fraser Valley Regional District has put out a notice of a 911 disruption as well as other Telus services.
This will affect Telus service in Boston Bar, Fraser Acres, Yale and Spuzzum.
Fraser Canyon – Fraser Valley Regional District has put out a notice of a 911 disruption as well as other Telus services. This will affect
Hope – Hope’s FIRST 2 day art crawl (10AM to 4PM, Saturday and Sunday August 13 and 14) is an exciting event celebrating local creativity.
Abbotsford – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced the hiring of John Murray as Strength & Conditioning Coach, in addition to confirming the rest
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Saturday August 13, 2022. BCGEU Strike Notice, Huskers, Corn Maze, Mud Races, Hope Art Walk.