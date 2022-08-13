Skip to content

NOTE FOR FRASER CANYON – TELUS Planned Outage from 10PM Saturday (August 13) to 6AM Sunday (August 14) -Affecting TV, Internet, Landline and Wireless Including 911 in Boston Bar, Fraser Acres, Yale and Spuzzum

Fraser Canyon – Fraser Valley Regional District has put out a notice of a 911 disruption as well as other Telus services.

This will affect Telus service in Boston Bar, Fraser Acres, Yale and Spuzzum.

