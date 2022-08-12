FV Health Care Foundation Asking For Financial Help for Clinical Services and Education for Individuals with Early Psychosis

Chilliwack (FVHCF) – With the dog days of summer now behind us and the start of school in the near future, many youth are making the best of every day, but some may not have the chance to make the most of it this summer.

The Early Psychosis Intervention (EPI) program at the Foundry provides clinical services and education for individuals with early psychosis, and their families. The goal of the program is to recognize the signs and symptoms of psychosis early so that effective treatment can be started as soon as possible.

The EPI program wants to add some activities to their summer programming for the participants. “We are looking to raise $800 to help the youth enjoy the last few weeks of summer,” shared Liz Harris Executive Director Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF). “Extracurricular activities are beneficial to the development and progress for the youth”.

Staff at Foundry want to help the youth experience a myriad of activities. There are plans for kayaking, building their own terrariums, a day at the waterslides and an end of summer BBQ.

“If you can help support the Foundry’s EPI summer programs and make a positive impact on a group of youth please reach out to the Foundation,” said Harris. “The program is regional and helps youth from Hope, Chilliwack, Mission and Abbotsford”

To help support the summer programs, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or donating online at www.fvhcf.ca.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.