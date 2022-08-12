Chilliwack Sunflower Festival Hosts Fundraising Day in Aid of Ukraine – August 25

Chilliwack – Having recognized that the Sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine as well as a worldwide symbol of hope and unity – and eager to lend support to the citizens impacted by the conflict in Ukraine – Chilliwack Sunflower Festival will be hosting a special fundraiser on Thursday, August 25th at the festival.

On that day, all ticket sales will be donated to H.E.R.O (Humanitarian Emergency Response Operations) Society, a registered not-for-profit society in Canada and a registered charity in Ukraine. H.E.R.O is 100% volunteer-operated, existing to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief and emergency response support worldwide.

Funds raised will support H.E.R.O’s ongoing operations in both Ukraine and British Columbia. The multidisciplinary team in Ukraine is composed of both Canadian and Ukrainian volunteers whose main focus is logistical support and transportation of humanitarian aid.

Get Tickets

The 2022 festival runs every day through September 5th (Labour Day) from 10am – 6pm daily. The fields are located at 41310 Royalwood Dr, just off Highway 1. Parking is free.

Tickets are available online only and that link is here.



Use the hashtag #ChilliwackSunflowerFest for a chance to be featured on their social media this season.