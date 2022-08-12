BOOK – Holden After and Before – A Love Letter from a Broadcast Professional to her Son who Was Lost To An Overdose (INTERVIEW)

Vancouver – Tara McGuire made a name for herself for many years as the morning co-host on QM-FM in Vancouver. Her son Holden, was a promising graffiti artist. Holden was also fighting his own demons. Namely alcohol and heroin.

It’s a month’s worst nightmare. In 2015 Holden died from an overdose.

McGuire, a writer by nature, eventually penned a moving book that will bring a tear to your eye, but more important – Holden was a son who was loved.

He was and is not just a statistic.

From her bio:

Beginning with Holden’s death and leaping through time and space, McGuire employs fact, investigation, memory, fantasy, and even fabrication in her search for understanding not only of her son’s tragic death, but also of his beautiful life. She navigates and writes across the many blank spaces to form a story of discovery and humanity, examining themes of grief, pain, mental illness, trauma, creative expression, identity, and deep, unending love inside just one of the thousands of deaths that have occurred as a result of the opioid crisis.

With poignant honesty and a heart laid bare, Holden After and Before is a beautiful and moving elegy to a son lost to overdose.

The book can be found through the publisher – Arsenal Pulp Press, click here.

The book can be found at Amazon here.