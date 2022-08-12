AbbyPD Investigating Case of a Woman Stabbed at Intersection of Gladwin and South Fraser Way

Abbotsford – Early Thursday morning (August 11th, @2:38AM), AbbyPD Officers conducting routine patrols located a 37-year-old female in medical distress within the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.

Officers determined that the female was suffering from being stabbed. Emergency medical care was provided, resulting in the female being transported to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result, the investigation has been transitioned to the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit (MCU), supported by the Forensic Identification Section (FIS).

Investigators are in the early stages of this investigation, looking to determine the motive of this assault and identify a suspect.

AbbyPD is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been in the area before and after the incident.

If you can assist,please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225

AbbyPD File 2022-32939