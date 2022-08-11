NWO Roller Derby Association – Learn to Skate Program – New Session in September

Chilliwack – NWO Roller Derby Association is a Flat track Roller Derby league located in Chilliwack. They are an inclusive, anti-sexist, and anti-racist league, accepting members from all over the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

Originally founded in late December 2011, NWO Roller Derby is a skater owned and operated league comprised of strong, diverse, and independent people who pride themselves in representing the underbelly of their growing city.

In you’re interested, head down to the Landing Sport’s Centre in Chilliwack to learn about the Learn to Skate program starting back up September 7.

NWO Roller Derby Association have limited loaner gear which you can borrow to skate for the day (or bring your own helmet, pads, mouth guard, and skates).