Abbotsford – – AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in locating 34-year-old Paige Borody.

Paige was last seen in Abbotsford on July 7th.

Paige is known to travel throughout the Lower Mainland and maybe in the Vancouver or Surrey areas.

Anyone with info is asked to call the AbbyPD.

For emergencies call 9-1-1. Non-emergencies call 604-859-5225 or report online.