TEDxChilliwack Speaker, Taylor Aller Featured by TED

Chilliwack – Despite having to scale back during the pandemic, the TEDxChilliwack team has been able to continue to provide high-quality speakers for their annual event. This spring, the fifth TEDxChilliwack event was streamed online on April 9, live from Studio C at Cowork Chilliwack, with four speakers sharing their stories to an engaged online audience.

On August 5, TED featured one of those four on their TEDx Talks YouTube channel and in their daily newsletter. Taylor Aller’s talk entitled “What if you have more than one passion?”, was chosen by TED staff as an outstanding talk with an idea that should be shared with the global TED audience.

In her candid talk, Aller shares how she went from crying in her PJs and binge watching YouTube to being a six-figure entrepreneur, and gave tips on how you can lead a “multipotentialite” life too.

You can view Aller’s video, along with the other TEDxChilliwack 2022 speakers at this page: www.tedxchilliwack.com/2022-talks. Nearly 55,000 people have already viewed her talk. Since TEDxChilliwack began in 2016, the online videos of the 75 talks to date have garnered more than 800,000 views.

The 6th annual TEDxChilliwack event will be returning to an in-person experience on April 29, 2023 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

TEDxChilliwack (www.tedxchilliwack.com) is a not-for-profit, annual one-day event held in Chilliwack, British Columbia. Live speakers share innovative and optimistic ideas with a community of open and curious minds searching for ways to make a difference. TEDxChilliwack is independently organized and operated under a license from TED.