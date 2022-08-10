Six UFV Athletes and Three Staff Participating at Canada Summer Games from August 6 to 21in Niagara, Ontario

Fraser Valley – Six athletes and three staff members from the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades are participating as part of Team BC for the 2022 Canada Summer Games.



The contingent of current and incoming Cascades athletes competing includes Julia Tuchscherer (WBB), Lauren Clements (WBB), Bernadet Leda (WBB), Sophia Faremo (WSOC), Jackson Lau (MSOC), and Mateo Brazinha (MSOC). Incoming Cascades women’s volleyball player Amy Bennett has also been involved with the training squad for Team BC in the lead up to the games.



Cascades coaches Al Tuchscherer and Janelle Rozema are engaged in coaching capacities, while UFV staffer Carl Nienhuis is serving as mental performance coach.



This year’s edition of the Canada Summer Games is being held Aug. 6-21 in Niagara, Ont. The games bring together some of the best up and coming athletes from across the country to represent their province or territory.



Links to full schedules, and live events, are below.



